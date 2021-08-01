News updates from HT: Rajasthan Police arrest BJP MP Kirori Meena and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP MP held for disturbing peace after hoisting community flag at Rajasthan fort

Rajasthan Police on Sunday arrested Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha Kirori Meena for disturbing the peace and said the tribal leader had sneaked into Ambagarh fort and unfurled a white coloured tribal flag despite police restrictions. Read more

Delhi metro to open Grey Line extension, Pink Line segment on August 6

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Sunday that the Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand extension of Grey Line of the Delhi Metro and the Trilokpuri section of Pink Line will be inaugurated on August 6. Read more

Days after RSS suggestion, Uttarakhand govt forms panel on population control

Days after the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) suggested that a population control policy be introduced in Uttarakhand on the lines of those in place in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Assam, the Pushkar Singh Dhami government on Saturday issued instructions for the setting up of a committee for the same. Read more

Asia sees record Covid-19 surge, Delta variant spurs nations to reconsider curbs

Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases are once again surging in Asia, with countries such as Thailand and Malaysia clocking a record number of infections. The city of Tokyo in Japan, where the 2020 Summer Olympics are underway, reported record Covid-19 infections over the past few days. Read more

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah says she was 'horrendous' at managing money, would 'spend it all'

Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, spoke about how she handles her finances, now that she's earning money as a social media influencer. Aaliyah said that she used to be careless about the money she made, but has now become more responsible. Read more

Skoda Kushaq SUV bats on front foot, company sees 234% sales rise in July

Skoda Kushaq has managed to add momentum to the Czech car maker's India sales and this was reflected in the performance in the month of July. Kushaq SUV was officially launched here on June 28 and had a fair bit of role to play in Skoda witnessing a stellar 234% rise in its sales in the month of July, when compared to the same period of last year. Read more

'You don't have any excuse to keep them out': Karim picks India's squad for the T20 World Cup, leaves out star batsman

India finished its final limited-overs assignment before the T20 World Cup in October. India played a host of youngsters during the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka as the first team were in England for the WTC final and a five-match Test series. Read more

Masaba Gupta oozes oomph as she styles denim jeans with satin crop tops

Crop tops have become a wardrobe staple this summer and hopping onto this trend with her own sartorial elegance is ace designer Masaba Gupta who was seen adding ooze to oomph as she styled denim jeans with satin crop tops. Read more



