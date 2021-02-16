News updates from HT: SC allows PIL on priority Covid jabs for legal fraternity and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Supreme Court agrees to consider issue of priority vaccination for members of legal fraternity, issues notice to Centre
The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to Centre on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking priority for getting Covid vaccination for judges, judicial employees and members of legal fraternity. Read More
Told not to campaign in 2016 when I pointed out corruption within TMC: Trivedi
Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi, who quit the Trinamool Congress on February 12, said that he was often denounced as a "bad person" for finding flaws within the TMC. Read More
Told about activist Disha Ravi arrest later, say Bengaluru police officers
Senior officers in Bengaluru police on Monday said that they were informed about the arrest of 22-year-old Disha Ravi only after all procedures of the arrest were completed. Read More
MF Husain’s legacy in Hyderabad now reduced to rubble
“It is sad that we are not able to preserve the precious legacy of [MF] Husain saab,” said Hyderabad-based artiste Laxman Aelay, days after Husain’s unique museum, Cinema Ghar, was razed last week. Read More
'Will be pretty cool': Glenn Maxwell eager to bat alongside his 'idol' at Royal Challengers Bangalore
Glenn Maxwell, who was released by Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) after spending several seasons with the franchise has his eyes set on the IPL auction. Read More
Recipe: Get your solo ‘pawri’ started this Tuesday with funfetti mug cake
Just the second day of the week and we are already fantasising about the weekend as the work load piles on but a funfetti mug cake is exactly what can brush aside our Tuesday blues. Read More
Couple leaves $2000 tip for restaurant servers for this very special reason
If you have been using social media for long, chances are you have seen the posts by different restaurants about the customers who left huge tip for the servers. Read More
Watch: Woman beaten, made to walk 3 kms with teenager on shoulder over ‘affair’
A shocking case has emerged from Guna district in Madhya Pradesh. Watch
Covid-19: India's national recovery rate improves to 97.32%
Home minister Amit Shah expresses condolences over bus accident in MP's Sidhi
Chhattisgarh: Deputy Sarpanch killed, 2 injured by suspected Maoists in Bastar
- Shatrughan Korram, 34, former deputy sarpanch of Temrugaon, was shot dead by an unknown group of people in Chalka weekly market and fled after the attack
Ahead of polls, Congress govt in Puducherry slips into minority as another lawmaker quits
Delhi Police ask Zoom to share details of farm stir ‘toolkit’ meeting
NIA court sends alleged terror operative to police remand in Jammu IED case
- Qazi Waseem was arrested from Chandigarh and brought to Jammu on Monday.
Portals of Badrinath shrine to open on May 18
- The portals of Badrinath shrine were closed in November last year for the winter.
Sena backs TMC MP Mahua Moitra over her right to privacy
What led to a dramatic fall in Covid-19 cases in India? Experts debate
SC asks Centre to file response on PIL seeking regulation of OTT platforms
Patna court hands death sentence to school principal for minor’s rape
- The principal's accomplice was sentenced to life imprisonment.
On rising petrol, diesel prices, Surjewala makes sharp attack at govt
12 days after flying to Maldives, seaplane to land in Ahmedabad today
In dry Nagaland, over 1000 liquor cases registered during peak of Covid pandemic
- Nagaland has been under total prohibition since 1989 but its implementation has often been questioned.
