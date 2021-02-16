News updates from HT: SC allows PIL on priority Covid jabs for legal fraternity and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Supreme Court agrees to consider issue of priority vaccination for members of legal fraternity, issues notice to Centre

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to Centre on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking priority for getting Covid vaccination for judges, judicial employees and members of legal fraternity. Read More

Told not to campaign in 2016 when I pointed out corruption within TMC: Trivedi

Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi, who quit the Trinamool Congress on February 12, said that he was often denounced as a "bad person" for finding flaws within the TMC. Read More

Told about activist Disha Ravi arrest later, say Bengaluru police officers

Senior officers in Bengaluru police on Monday said that they were informed about the arrest of 22-year-old Disha Ravi only after all procedures of the arrest were completed. Read More

MF Husain’s legacy in Hyderabad now reduced to rubble

“It is sad that we are not able to preserve the precious legacy of [MF] Husain saab,” said Hyderabad-based artiste Laxman Aelay, days after Husain’s unique museum, Cinema Ghar, was razed last week. Read More

'Will be pretty cool': Glenn Maxwell eager to bat alongside his 'idol' at Royal Challengers Bangalore

Glenn Maxwell, who was released by Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) after spending several seasons with the franchise has his eyes set on the IPL auction. Read More

Recipe: Get your solo ‘pawri’ started this Tuesday with funfetti mug cake

Just the second day of the week and we are already fantasising about the weekend as the work load piles on but a funfetti mug cake is exactly what can brush aside our Tuesday blues. Read More

Couple leaves $2000 tip for restaurant servers for this very special reason

If you have been using social media for long, chances are you have seen the posts by different restaurants about the customers who left huge tip for the servers. Read More

Watch: Woman beaten, made to walk 3 kms with teenager on shoulder over ‘affair’

A shocking case has emerged from Guna district in Madhya Pradesh. Watch