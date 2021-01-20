News updates from HT: Suvendu Adhikari's new challenge ahead of Bengal elections
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
'Whoever contests from Nandigram...': Suvendu Adhikari's new challenge
Two days after West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee announced that she would contest from Nandigram in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said Banerjee is relying on 62,000 votes while he has 2.13 lakh people to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. Read more.
Farm laws: SC irked over criticism of court-appointed committee members
Faced with criticism over the appointment of a four-member committee to hear farmers’ point of view on the validity of farm laws, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said there was no question of bias as the committee has not been given any adjudicatory powers. Read more.
Newly-wed Gauahar Khan looks beautiful in makhmal suit on honeymoon with Zaid
New bride Gauahar Khan recently came back from her honeymoon in Udaipur with husband Zaid Darbar. The actor has been sharing serene views from the city of lakes along with her stunning sartorial moments from the trip. The latest post that Gauahar shared on Instagram shows her posing with Zaid and gushing over him. Read more.
Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on Arnab Goswami saying she is ‘sexually possessed with’ Hrithik Roshan in leaked chats
Actor Kangana Ranaut finally broke her silence on news anchor Arnab Goswami’s leaked WhatsApp messages, which claim that she is ‘schizophrenic’ and has ‘erotomania’. In the chat, he alleged that she is ‘sexually possessed with’ actor Hrithik Roshan. Read more.
Deus ex machina: Two decades apart, India do the unexpected against Aussies
The year was 1999 and there was a lot of anticipation in everyone about what lay ahead. It was the end of a century and the beginning of another. In India, it was a time of great change. 'Growth' was the buzz word in every walk of life. Read more.
Doraemon’s Nobita has finally married Shizuka and tweeple just can’t keep calm
If you’ve grown up watching the adorable anime cartoon Doraemon then you may be familiar with the cartoon’s protagonist Nobita Nobi. An average student and a failure in almost every chore, Nobita was a mess until the robo-cat Doraemon enters his life. Read more.
Watch: India sends Covishield vaccines to Bhutan & Maldives
India on Wednesday sent coronavirus vaccines to Bhutan and Maldives. India is sending doses of the Covishield vaccine. Trucks with Covishield left from Pune’s Serum Institute of India for Bhutan. The move is in keeping with India’s “neighborhood first” policy. Watch here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Savarkar portrait in UP Legislative Council picture gallery sparks row
- The Legislative Council chairman has asked the principal secretary to submit a report on the issue within seven days after a Congress member objected to the installation of Savarkar’s portrait in the Council picture gallery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two killed in paragliding accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa
- A magisterial inquiry has been ordered in the matter, said the collector. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed his condolence after hearing about the accident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 women in shelter home in Chhattisgarh accuse staff of harassment
- Police have not registered any case in this regard and said that they will record the women's statement on Thursday before launching an investigation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will work with President Biden to strengthen India-US partnership': PM Modi
- The Biden administration has signalled that it sees China as the main challenge and that it will work to enhance the partnership with India, including working together to ensure an open and secure Indo-Pacific.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad court awards death penalty to man for toddler’s rape and murder
- The police filed the charge sheet in the case on December 16, 2020 and charges were framed on December 24, 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inauguration day: PM Modi, other Indian leaders wish Joe Biden, Kamala Harris
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea against fake godmen
- The petition styled as a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by a Secunderabad resident Dumpala Ramreddy who was upset over his daughter being kept in an ashram run by a self-styled godman based in Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP police file FIR against 8 for demolishing toilet near temple in Saharanpur
- The group of men who demolished the toilet complex are said to be right-wing activists who were upset that it was built near a temple.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
13-year-old gang-raped in Odisha’s Cuttack, 2 detained
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leopard kills 50-year-old woman in Uttarakhand’s Almora
- The Uttarakhand forest department had declared leopard a man-eater on January 9.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suvendu Adhikari accuses TMC of malpractice in 2019 Lok Sabha polls
- At a rally in Hooghly district, Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the TMC did not allow district administration to count the votes in 16 electronic voting machines (EVM) in the Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency in 2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra minister says police will investigate case against Tandav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP a threat to nation’s unity: NCP supremo Sharad Pawar
- Sharad Pawar said that his party was looking to form an anti-BJP alliance ahead of the Goa assembly election early next year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam launches self-employment scheme of ₹1000 crore to help 2 lakh youth
- The scheme was part of the BJP-led government’s budget speech in 2017-18, but instead of benefitting 100,000 young men as planned it managed to get only around 7,000 beneficiaries due to lack of adequate support from banks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 soldiers injured in Pak shelling in Akhnoor, but no infiltration bid: Army
- The Army denied reports in a section of the media that there was a major infiltration bid in the Keri Battal area in Akhnoor on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in which three militants were killed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox