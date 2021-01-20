News updates from HT: Suvendu Adhikari's new challenge ahead of Bengal elections

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Whoever contests from Nandigram...': Suvendu Adhikari's new challenge

Two days after West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee announced that she would contest from Nandigram in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said Banerjee is relying on 62,000 votes while he has 2.13 lakh people to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. Read more.

Farm laws: SC irked over criticism of court-appointed committee members

Faced with criticism over the appointment of a four-member committee to hear farmers’ point of view on the validity of farm laws, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said there was no question of bias as the committee has not been given any adjudicatory powers. Read more.

Newly-wed Gauahar Khan looks beautiful in makhmal suit on honeymoon with Zaid

New bride Gauahar Khan recently came back from her honeymoon in Udaipur with husband Zaid Darbar. The actor has been sharing serene views from the city of lakes along with her stunning sartorial moments from the trip. The latest post that Gauahar shared on Instagram shows her posing with Zaid and gushing over him. Read more.

Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on Arnab Goswami saying she is ‘sexually possessed with’ Hrithik Roshan in leaked chats

Actor Kangana Ranaut finally broke her silence on news anchor Arnab Goswami’s leaked WhatsApp messages, which claim that she is ‘schizophrenic’ and has ‘erotomania’. In the chat, he alleged that she is ‘sexually possessed with’ actor Hrithik Roshan. Read more.

Deus ex machina: Two decades apart, India do the unexpected against Aussies

The year was 1999 and there was a lot of anticipation in everyone about what lay ahead. It was the end of a century and the beginning of another. In India, it was a time of great change. 'Growth' was the buzz word in every walk of life. Read more.

Doraemon’s Nobita has finally married Shizuka and tweeple just can’t keep calm

If you’ve grown up watching the adorable anime cartoon Doraemon then you may be familiar with the cartoon’s protagonist Nobita Nobi. An average student and a failure in almost every chore, Nobita was a mess until the robo-cat Doraemon enters his life. Read more.

Watch: India sends Covishield vaccines to Bhutan & Maldives

India on Wednesday sent coronavirus vaccines to Bhutan and Maldives. India is sending doses of the Covishield vaccine. Trucks with Covishield left from Pune’s Serum Institute of India for Bhutan. The move is in keeping with India’s “neighborhood first” policy. Watch here.

