News updates from HT: Tamil Nadu to train healthcare workers for Covid 3rd wave and all the latest news

Tamil Nadu to train healthcare workers to brace for 3rd wave of Covid-19

Tamil Nadu health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said on Monday that the state government is planning to vaccinate the people from the most vulnerable sections of the society against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) soon, adding the healthcare workers would also be trained to cope up with the third wave of the pandemic. Read more

Leadership rejig in Uttarakhand Cong fuels more differences ahead of 2022 polls

The newly appointed leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand, Pritam Singh, who was former state president of Congress, took charge formally on Monday while new state president Ganesh Godiyal will take charge on Tuesday. Read more

Agriculture minister Tomar takes on Rahul Gandhi for stand on farm laws

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who has led the Union government in its talks with farmers protesting against the three central farm laws, on Monday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him a "habitual liar" over his stand on the farm laws. Read more

Govt to invite bids for private participation in new strategic oil reserves

The government will soon invite bids from private energy firms to set up two new strategic crude oil reserves under the public-private participation (PPP) mode where it may also provide viability gap funding (VGF) to incentivise private sector investors, two officials said. Read more

Tokyo 2020: Sharath Kamal faces TT giant Ma Long in third round

Most of the greats of a sport tend to carry one nickname—CR7, Lightning Bolt, King of Clay, to (nick) name a few. Chinese table tennis star Ma Long has three of them: The Dragon, which comes from the Chinese character in his name; Captain Long; because is the captain of the national team; The Dictator, because, simply put, he almost always dictates the play against whoever is on the other side of the table. Read more

Mimi: Kriti Sanon's film releases four days early after online leak

Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming film Mimi has released four days before its scheduled release date. The film was slated to stream on Netflix starting July 30. Read more

Jennifer Lopez slays steamy birthday look in a printed bikini, floral kaftan

If you are not already keeping a tab on the top swimwear trends of 2021, American singer Jennifer Lopez will get you excited enough to start curating your own new swimwear wardrobe asap and her latest birthday pictures in a string bikini are proof. Read more





