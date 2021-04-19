News updates from HT: Traffic re-routed at Delhi borders over farmers' protest and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am on Monday (April 19, 2021). Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Farmers’ protest: Traffic remains diverted at several Delhi borders

Several borders of Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) continued to remain closed for traffic movement on Monday due to the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three new farm laws. Read More

From Rajasthan to Delhi, states ramp up measures to battle Covid-19

The Rajasthan government has imposed a self-discipline fortnight, Maharashtra has called for train passengers from six states to produce a negative RT-PCR test report and authorities in Delhi will meet on Monday to discuss the continuation of restrictions among other things as Covid-19 cases have surged exponentially across these areas and the country. Read More

Rain, thunderstorms likely over western Himalayas till Thursday

Widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely over the western Himalayan region and some parts of the northwestern plains from April 20 to 22, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Read More

Kerala is severely hit by Covid-19 yet helps Goa with 20,000 litres of oxygen

Kerala extended a helping hand to Goa with 20,000 litres of liquid oxygen amid its widespread shortage due to a rapid rise of Covid-19 patients across several states. Goa health minister profusely thanked his Kerala counterpart for the gesture on Sunday, when both the states registered the highest number of new Covid-19 infections and deaths. Read More

Priyanka Chopra comes to The White Tiger director Ramin Bahrani's support after he faces racist comments in US

The White Tiger director and Oscar nominee Ramin Bahrani has opened up about how he had to face a verbal, racial attack in Atlanta recently, during a QnA session. Read More

Suhana Khan aces New York street style in ₹1.2 lakh aqua Prada bag, UGG boots

Bollywood's superstar, Shah Rukh Khan and ace designer Gauri Khan's second-born, Suhana Khan may still be far from making her debut in Bollywood, if at all, but the 20-year-old daughter of King Khan still has managed to rake quite a fan following. Read More

'He's nowhere near being the Big Show': Graeme Swann explains new role that 'suits' Glenn Maxwell at RCB

Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann believes Glenn Maxwell is no longer performing the role of the destroyer the world has known him to, but instead, the batsman is flourishing in his new role of being the 'third guy' at the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp. Read More

Delhi couple stopped for not wearing masks, misbehaves with cops

A couple misbehaved with Delhi Police personnel during the weekend lockdown. The incident took place in Delhi's Daryaganj area at around 4 pm on April 18. Watch