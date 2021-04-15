News updates from HT: Uddhav asks PM Modi to declare Covid-19 natural calamity in Maharashtra and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Uddhav writes to PM Modi for financial aid, asks Centre to declare Covid-19 ‘natural calamity’ in Maharashtra

Thackeray asked PM Modi to release the first installment of the central share of the SDRF and also asked him to urge banks to defer due instalments in the first quarter of the current financial year without interest. Read more here.

IPL 2021: 'Enjoying working with him,' Prithvi Shaw reveals discussions he has with DC coach Ricky Ponting

On being asked about the discussions he has had with coach Ricky Ponting, DC's Prithvi Shaw said that he is enjoying working under him. Read more here.

Step inside Sidharth Malhotra's fuss-free Mumbai bachelor pad, designed by Gauri Khan. See pics

Sidharth Malhotra's Mumbai home is a typical bachelor pad where 'less is more'. Check out the pictures here.

Jacqueline Fernandez shares post-cupping picture, here’s why you must try it too

Jacqueline Fernandez breaks the Internet with her topless picture, sporting a reddish-purplish heart shape and no, it’s not a tattoo. It’s the mark after cupping therapy or Hijama and here are some of its health benefits with precautions. Read more here.

Indian teen with world’s longest hair cuts them after 12 years for special cause. Watch

The recording by Guinness World Record shows Nilanshi Patel displaying her long hair and then sitting down for a haircut. Watch here.

‘Pinarayi Vijayan is a Covidiot’: BJP’s V Muraleedharan slams Kerala CM﻿