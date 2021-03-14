News updates from HT: YSRC wins 34 of 75 municipalities in Andhra civic polls and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election 2021: YSRC sweeps 34 of 75 municipalities, TDP yet to make a mark

The ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress (YSRC) Party has won 34 out of 75 municipalities and the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is yet to open its account as results of the civic body elections in Andhra Pradesh started pouring in on Sunday. Read More

MP needs 8.1 million first doses of vaccine: CM Chouhan as tally nears 268,000

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday the state, among those witnessing a surge inch the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), needs 8.1 million first doses of the vaccine adding that only 1,884,000 were secured so far. Read More

Trinamool Congress defers manifesto release again

The ruling Trinamool Congress has cancelled the release of its manifesto for the eight-phase assembly election in West Bengal beginning later this month, reports said on Sunday. Read More

Canada: Armed forces veterans’ body seeks to end rift over India’s farm laws

A group of armed forces veterans in Canada has started a campaign to try to mend a growing rift between various communities in the country over farm laws passed in India last year that have sparked protests. Read More

Mithali Raj creates another huge record, becomes first female cricketer to score 7000 ODI runs

India Women's ODI team captain Mithali Raj achieved a historic milestone on Sunday as she became the first female cricketer in history to score 7,000 ODI runs. Read More

Land Rover Defender gets more powerful turbocharged petrol and diesel engines

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has launched two more powerful engines for the iconic off-roader in India. Read More

Gauahar Khan posts pictures from pre-wedding shoot in beautiful sharara set

The acclaimed TV star Gauahar Khan recently got married to Zaid Darbar. Read More

Roohi box office day 3: Janhvi Kapoor's film records biggest day so far, collects Rs.8.7 crore total

Day three numbers for Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's film Roohi, are in. After seeing a significant dip in Friday's collection, the film picked up steam again on Saturday, making it its biggest day yet. Read More

New OTT rules: Self-regulation or govt overreach? Javadekar answers

Is the government tightening the noose around the media? Is undeclared censorship the new normal? What does the government want: absolute control? Muzzling the press? Goodbye to free speech? This and much more in a sharp and incisive interview. Watch