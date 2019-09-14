NGT comes down heavily on Faridabad Municipal Corporation chief

india

Upset at the slack approach of Faridabad municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Anita Yadav, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday asked the Haryana chief secretary to replace her with a “suitable and a responsible officer”. Yadav is likely to be transferred soon.

In a strongly worded order, the green tribunal’s principal bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said they found commissioner’s approach in not taking any action against illegal operation of a petrol pump in the green belt on the specious plea that the land belongs to HUDA was unbecoming of the high position held by her.

“The least she could have done was to coordinate with any other state agency involved in the matter which has not been done. There is also no explanation why order of this tribunal in the matter has been ignored for long time,” the NGT said. The tribunal was hearing an application on an illegal petrol pump in Faridabad’s green belt. The bench also directed the chief secretary to ensure legal action and file a report before the tribunal within two weeks in view of the acknowledged illegal operation of the petrol pump.

Subsequently, in a communication to the chief secretary, additional advocate general (AAG) Anil Grover said the tribunal initially was of the view to pass a much stringent and harsher order. “However, a humble request by the AAG and MC commissioner resulted into dilution of the order,” the communication said.

The NGT bench also observed that there have been repeated failures of the Faridabad MC commissioner in performing her functions in matters before this tribunal.

