NIA busts cross-border ammunition-explosives racket, arrests one from Mizoram

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Feb 03, 2024 04:36 PM IST

In a press release on Saturday, the NIA identified the alleged mastermind behind the racket as one Lalngaihawma, a resident of the Mamit area in Mizoram

Silchar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday busted an international cross-border ammunition and explosives racket and arrested the mastermind from Mizoram’s Aizawl, agency officials said.

National Investigation Agency (File Photo)
National Investigation Agency (File Photo)

In a press release on Saturday, the NIA identified the alleged mastermind behind the racket as one Lalngaihawma, a resident of the Mamit area in Mizoram.

“He was nabbed from Aizwal Mizoram following inputs regarding the operations of a well-organised, large-scale illegal arms and ammunition supply network operating in certain North Eastern States of India,” the NIA said.

The agency stated that the accused was engaged in the trafficking of arms, ammunition and explosive materials not only in the northeastern states but also across the border. More people have been found to be involved in the racket, it said.

“Lalngaihawma was working in collusion with various operatives, including insurgent groups situated across the international border,” the NIA said.

The NIA had on November 26 last year booked Lalngaihawma under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with sections 18 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967, section 6 of Explosive Substances Act 1908 and sections 25 (1) (a) & 25 (1AA) of Arms Act, the agency stated.

“As part of their conspiracy, they had already distributed such terror hardware to various individuals in India and abroad. These illicit weapons & explosives are suspected to have been used in violent terrorist acts and criminal activities across different regions,” the NIA added.

