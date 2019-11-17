NIA charge sheet against 11 in 2016 Brigadier Gagneja assassination case

india

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 00:57 IST

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet in the assassination of Brig (Retd) Jagdish Kumar Gagneja, the then vice-chief (sah-sanchalak) of RSS in Punjab, by Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) terrorists on August 6, 2016 in Jalandhar.

Those named in the chargesheet include top Khalistani leaders, including Harmeet Singh PhD (based in Pakistan), Gursharanbr Singh (based in the UK), Gurjinder Singh alias Shastri (who is in Italy) and eight others.

Gagneja’s murder was part of a series of eight targeted killings/attacks in Punjab by the banned outfit between January 2016 and October 2017. The targets in KLF attacks were right-wing leaders, a Christian pastor, followers of the Hisar-based Dera Sacha Sauda etc. On the directions of the ISI, the KLF wanted to create communal unrest in Punjab, according to the NIA, which had earlier claimed that the KLF’s objective was to destabilise the law and order situation in Punjab and revive the fledgling terrorism in the state.

“It was found that Gagneja’s killing was part of transnational conspiracy hatched by senior leadership of the KLF. It was found that the conspiracy had its footprint in several countries, including, Pakistan, the UK, Australia, France, Italy and the UAE. As part of the conspiracy, large amounts of funds were supplied from Italy, Australia and the UK to the perpetrators of the killings, namely Hardeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh. These funds were used by them to purchase weapons for executing the killings as well as other logistics,” NIA spokesperson Alok Mittal said.

HT had reported on October 15 about the Interpol‘s red notices against Harmeet Singh alias PhD.