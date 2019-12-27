e-paper
NIA charge sheet names 11 accused

Those named are Tariq Ahmad Lone of Handwara in J&K, Jasbir Singh, Nirbhail Singh, Sandeep Kaur, salt trader Ajay Gupta, Ranjit Singh, Iqbal Singh Rana, Farookh Lone, Sahil, Shoaib Noor and Amir Noor.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed charge sheet on Friday before a designated NIA court here , naming 11 accused, which includes six who have absconded and four companies in the case relating to the seizure of 532-kg heroin at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at the Attari-Wagah border in June this year.

“This is a case of narco-terrorism, having national and international implications with evidence of generation of funds through the proceeds of sale of narcotics smuggled across the international border,” the charge sheet reads. Those named are Tariq Ahmad Lone of Handwara in J&K, Jasbir Singh, Nirbhail Singh, Sandeep Kaur, salt trader Ajay Gupta, Ranjit Singh, Iqbal Singh Rana, Farookh Lone, Sahil, Shoaib Noor and Amir Noor. The companies mentioned in the charge sheet are Kanishk Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Gupta Fast Forwarders Pvt Ltd, Global Vision Impex and Aimex General Trading Company.

“A vast network of Hawala and other informal channels has been used to smuggle narcotics into India through the legitimate trade route between India and Pakistan in the garb of import of rock salt,” the charge sheet mentions.

