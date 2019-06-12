NIA raids 7 premises in Tamil Nadu over alleged links to ISIS module

The National Investigation Agency is conducting raids at seven locations in Coimbatore in connection with the ISIS module case.

Searches are being held in Anbu Nagar, Podanur, and Kuniyamuthur areas of the city, to name a few.

Raids, which began at 7 AM today, are currently underway.

In April this year, the NIA had arrested Riyas Aboobacker in connection with the terror module case.

According to the investigating agency, Aboobacker was allegedly planning suicide attacks at international tourist destinations in Kerala. He was arrested from Palakkad.

The 29-year-old is said to have followed the speeches and videos of Sri Lankan Sunday Easter bombing mastermind, Zahran Hashim, till he was arrested. It has been said that he was preparing himself mentally to become a suicide bomber.

