NIA attaches assets of LeT men linked to 2015 BSF convoy attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday attached properties of two key Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives, who were involved in the 2015 terror attack on a Border Security Force (BSF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, killing two personnel. HT Image

Thirteen BSF personnel were also injured in the attack by two terrorists on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, near Narsoo ‘nallah’ in Narsoo village, at around 7am on August 5, 2015. One terrorist – Mohammad Noman from Pakistan – was killed and another – Mohammad Naveed Yakub alias Usman, also from Pakistan – was arrested in retaliatory action by the security forces.

An NIA spokesperson said the properties of Fayaz Ahmed Itoo alias Fayaz Khar in Kulgam and Khursheed Ahmed Bhat alias Khursheed Alam Bhat alias Surya in Pulwama were attached by the federal agency for their involvement in planning the attack.

“The two accused whose properties have been attached today were also subsequently arrested and are currently undergoing trial in the NIA Special Court, Jammu,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The two accused are members of the Pakistan-backed LeT outfit, the spokesperson said. They have been charge-sheeted and are undergoing trial under various provisions of the (Jammu and Kashmir State) Ranbir Penal Code, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, 1946, Passport (Entry into India Act 1920) and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967.

“In the instant case, four immovable properties that include a single storied residential house belonging to Fayaz Ahmed Itoo, in village Khudwani, Tehsil Qaimoh in district Kulgam and a double storey residential house, along with two plots of land, belonging to Khursheed Ahmed Bhat alias Surya in village Chursoo and Sail, Awantipora, District Pulwama, have been attached under Section 33 (1) of UA (P) Act, 1967, in pursuance of the recent orders of NIA Special Court, Jammu,” the spokesperson said.