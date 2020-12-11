Night curfew in Punjab extended till January 1, CM directs police to ensure strict compliance

Night curfew in Punjab extended till January 1, CM directs police to ensure strict complianceindia Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 17:49 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh orders extension of night curfew & curbs on number of people at gatherings till January 1, 2021, with directives to the state police to ensure strict compliance, especially at marriage palaces: Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO)
This is a breaking news. More details will be added shortly.
