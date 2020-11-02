e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Nirav Modi’s extradition case to be heard by UK court on Tuesday

Nirav Modi’s extradition case to be heard by UK court on Tuesday

Tuesday’s hearing will be on the issue of admissibility of evidence presented by the Indian government against Nirav Modi.

world Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 18:11 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi’s sixth bail request was denied by UK’s Westminster Magistrates Court.
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi’s sixth bail request was denied by UK’s Westminster Magistrates Court. (Mint)
         

The Westminster Magistrates Court will hold a one-day hearing on Tuesday in the Nirav Modi extradition case, days after he was refused bail for the sixth time on October 26.

Tuesday’s hearing will be on the issue of admissibility of evidence presented by the Indian government against Modi, whose defence team has previously argued that the evidence does not meet the standards of admissibility in UK courts.

According to Modi’s lead lawyer, Claire Montgomery, India’s charges of major financial irregularities against him are “very long on assertion but very short on proof”.

The case was heard over five days in September when former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju and former high court judge Abhay Thipsay deposed via video-link from India on Modi’s behalf.

Another hearing is scheduled for early December when the Crown Prosecution Service on India’s behalf and Modi’s team are expected to make concluding statements.

The court’s judgement on recommending Modi’s extradition, or not, to home secretary Priti Patel is expected in early 2021.

Modi is the subject of two extradition requests - one processed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the other by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Also read: India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition

Charges against Modi involve a Mumbai branch of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) that extended his companies loans worth over Rs 11,300 crore. The CBI case relates to large-scale fraud upon PNB through the fraudulent obtaining of Letters of Understanding (LOUs/loan agreements). The ED case relates to the laundering of the proceeds of that fraud.

The second extradition request was made based on two additional offences as part of the CBI case, relating to allegations that Modi interfered with the CBI investigation by “causing disappearance of evidence” and intimidating witnesses (”criminal intimidation to cause death”).

tags
top news
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
DC vs RCB Live: Iyer’s Delhi vs Kohli’s Bangalore - Toss upcoming
DC vs RCB Live: Iyer’s Delhi vs Kohli’s Bangalore - Toss upcoming
19 Indians test Covid-19 positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
19 Indians test Covid-19 positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
MHA holds Covid-19 review meet, discusses ways to check surge in Delhi
MHA holds Covid-19 review meet, discusses ways to check surge in Delhi
China army to buy graphene clothing, drones from pvt cos for India border
China army to buy graphene clothing, drones from pvt cos for India border
Kejriwal announces ‘historic step’ for industrial areas of Delhi
Kejriwal announces ‘historic step’ for industrial areas of Delhi
Watch: ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
Watch: ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In