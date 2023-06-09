Nirmala Sitharaman’s daughter marries PMO official in intimate ceremony

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s daughter Parakala Vangamayi got married to Pratik Doshi, a key aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Karnataka on Thursday. The wedding was attended by close friends and family. A video of the wedding, which followed Hindu marriage customs surfaced online. Seers from Udupi Adamaru Mutt also graced the occasion. A video surfaced from the intimate wedding ceremony held Thursday.

Vangmayi works as a feature writer for Mint Lounge's Books and Culture section, while Pratik has been associated with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) since 2014, media reports said.

Who is Sitharaman’s son-in-law Pratik Doshi?

1)Doshi hails from Gujarat and works as an officer on special duty at the PMO. He was elevated to the rank of joint secretary in June 2019.

2)Doshi is a graduate of Singapore Management School, and has previously worked as a research assistant in the Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office(CMO) during Modi’s tenure as the chief minister.

3)As per the PMO website, he looks after the research and strategy wing of the PMO. His role is highlighted as “to provide secretarial assistance to the PM in terms of government of India (allocation of business) rules, 1961 with matters including but not limited to research and strategy.”

4)Doshi maintains a relatively low-key profile and is not active on any social media.

