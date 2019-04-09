Nirmohi Akhara opposes govt in SC over transfer of excess land in Ayodhya

The Nirmohi Akhara, a party in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, has filed a plea in the Supreme Court over Centre’s move to transfer excess land around the disputed site to its original owners.

The Nirmohi Akhara has opposed the government’s move seeking the Supreme Court’s permission to release excess land acquired in Ayodhya, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. The land in question was acquired by the government in 1994.

The government, in January this year, requested the Supreme Court to allow release of around 67 acres of land to the original owners. The government has argued that this land is undisputed. Of 67 acres, 42 acres, is said to be belonging to the Ram Janam Bhumi Nyas.

The petitioner has said, according to ANI, that acquisition of land by the government had led to destruction of many temples managed by the Nirmohi Akhara. Contesting the Centre’s request in the Supreme Court, the Nirmohi Akhara said it wants the top court to decide the title dispute.

Currently, a Supreme Court-mandate mediation panel is holding deliberations with the concerned parties in the Ayodhya title dispute case. Former Supreme Court judge Justice FMI Kalifulla is heading the panel, which also has spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu as members.

The Ayodhya title dispute reached the Supreme Court after appeals were filed against a 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment in the matter. The high court ordered a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acres of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya. The land was to be divided equally between the Nirmohi Akhara, the Sunni Central Wakf Board, Uttar Pradesh and Ramlalla Virajman.

