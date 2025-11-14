Nitish Kumar constituency: Which seat did the Bihar CM contest?

As NDA looks set to sweep the Bihar assembly election, the state seems to have given Nitish Kumar, a chief minister without a constituency, another term. Nitish Kumar is likely returning as the Bihar CM again.(HT Photo/Santosh Kumar)

Nitish Kumar did not contest the 2025 Bihar assembly election and is instead a member of the state’s Legislative Council, the upper house. Ever since taking over the CM chair in Patna, he has never contested elections. In fact, the last time he was a member of the Bihar legislative assembly was in 1985, when he won the Harnaut seat.

Kumar last contested a seat in the assembly in 1995 from Harnaut, but failed to retain it. Since then, he has always taken the Legislative Council route. Bihar is one of the few states in India which has a bicameral legislature.

This is likely the fifth straight term for Kumar as the Bihar CM, having won successively since 2005. If he takes the oath as the CM again, it will also be the tenth time he would do so.

Bihar polls were held over two phases on November 6 and 11.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) appears to have registered a landslide victory in Bihar, opening up impressive leads in more than 180 of the state's 243 assembly seats. Early trends also indicate that the Saffron Party was on track to post its biggest tally, while Nitish Kumar's JD(U) was also close behind.

For Nitish Kumar, who has governed the state for nearly two decades, this election has been widely viewed as a test of both political endurance and public trust. Once celebrated as "Sushashan Babu" for pulling Bihar out of the shadows of what was often termed the "jungle raj," the Chief Minister has in recent years confronted signs of voter weariness and questions over his shifting political alignments.

Despite this, the current trends reflect a noticeable shift on the ground, indicating that voters are reposing faith in his governance model once again.