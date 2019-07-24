‘No.1 and No.2 are wise’: The post-Karnataka sparring in MP assembly

The Madhya Pradesh assembly on Wednesday witnessed a sparring bout between a BJP legislator and Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who has been in power past eight month, over the longevity of the government, a day after the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka lost a trust vote in Bengaluru 14 months after coming to power.

“Hamare oopar wale number 1 ya number 2 ka aadesh hua to 24 ghante bhi aapki sarkar nahi chalegi,” (If our No.1 or No.2 order, your government will not last a day), BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargav said in Assembly addressing Kamal Nath.

To this the Chief Minister, who took over in December 2018, replied: “Aapke oopar wale number 1 aur 2 samajhdar hain, isliye aadesh nahi de rahe hain. Aap chahen to avishwas prastaav le aayen”. (Your No.1 and No.2 are wise, that’s why they are not giving orders. Bring a no-confidence motion if you wish).

Earlier, the BJP MLA from Rehli had claimed that the situation of Madhya Pradesh’s government was much worse than Karnataka, referring to the fall of the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka on Tuesday.

“It was a coalition based not on any ideological compatibility or principles but on greed. I believe the situation in Madhya Pradesh is much worse than that of Karnataka,” said Bhargava.

The Kumaraswamy-led government lost the trust vote, necessitated by resignations of 15 MLAs – 13 of the Congress and two of the JD(S) – setting the stage for the BJP to stake claim to power in the southern state.

Congress came to power in Madhya Pradesh after 2018 assembly elections winning 114 seats in a House of 230, a slim lead over BJP that bagged 108 seats. The Congress managed to form government with the help of four independents, two BSP legislators and one Samajwadi Party MLA.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 15:20 IST