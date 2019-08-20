No arrest shield for Chidambaram at SC in INX media case, told to come tomorrow

india

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 17:31 IST

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who rushed to the Supreme Court after the high court rejected his request for pre-arrest bail in the INX media case, will have to wait till tomorrow morning to get the top court’s intervention.

“We have been advised to approach the senior-most judge tomorrow for mentioning the matter,” senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who led a battery of top lawyers for P Chidambaram, told reporters. The case is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Sibal, who is also a senior lawyer, had requested the top court’s registrar for an early hearing hours after the Delhi High Court turned down the former finance minister’s petitions for anticipatory bail. A subsequent request by Chidambaram’s lawyers to give the senior Congress leader three days to appeal against the decision was also turned down.

The Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation, which have been pushing for Chidambaram’s custodial interrogation, are probing how his son Karti Chidambaram managed to get clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) in 2007 for the INX media group when his father was the Finance Minister.

Karti Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI for allegedly accepting money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to INX Media. He was later granted bail. His chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman is also out on bail.

