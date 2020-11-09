e-paper
No breakthrough in 8th round of India, China military talks

The situation in the Ladakh sector remains tense and the ongoing military dialogue has not led to any breakthrough, officials familiar with developments said on the condition of anonymity.

india Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 02:23 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2016, file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping listen to a speech during the BRICS Leaders Meeting with the BRICS Business Council in Goa, India. (AP)
         

The Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will ensure their frontline soldiers “exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation” along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) during the latest round of talks between senior commanders at Chushul on November 6, said a joint statement issued on Sunday.

“Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, ensure their frontline troops exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation,” the statement said.

The situation in the Ladakh sector remains tense and the ongoing military dialogue has not led to any breakthrough, officials familiar with developments said on the condition of anonymity.

The November 6 talks were the eighth dialogue between senior military commanders from the two sides.

Both sides agreed to implement the consensus reached by the leaders’ of the two countries, the statement said. The two sides plan to hold the ninth round of talks between corps commander-ranked officers soon.

“The two sides had a candid, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the LAC in the western sector of India-China border areas,” the statement said. Talks to resolve the border row will continue even as both armies are prepared for a long haul in the Ladakh theatre.

“Both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and, taking forward the discussions at this meeting, push for the settlement of other outstanding issues...,” it added.

