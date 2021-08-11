'No carbs for dinner': Manish Tewari divulges secret of his weight loss journey

A day after posting his photo from the time when his weight used to be 100 kg, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday divulged the secret of his weight loss as he said that from 102 kg in 1999, he came down to 71 kg in 2000. One-hour workout every day and a no-carbohydrate dinner was what slimmed him down so fast, the veteran Congress leader said. “Those asking how I came down from 102 Kg’s to 71 kg in four months between October of 99 and March of 2000. Key is a daily one hour workout and no Carbs for dinner. I am 81 Kg again,” Tewari tweeted.

“Carbohydrates are a killer. Alcohol is also avoidable. Vigorous daily one-hour workout mandatory. A high-protein and high-fibre diet. No carbs at night. You will lose weight,” he added.

Talks of Tewari’s physique and diet started doing the rounds after he shared a picture originally posted by Pawan Dewan, which was taken back in 1999. "Congratulations for foundation day Indian youth Congress. 21 years old picture with Smt Sonia Gandhi ji president Indian National Congress," Dewan tweeted on Monday.

Tewari jocularly told his followers that his weight in his Youth Congress days was a “street fighter prerequisite”. "This was in Chandigarh in December 1998. I was then National President of @IYC -literally @INCIndia President Mrs Sonia Gandhi's first political appointee. I was also 100 kg or above ( Extreme Right). A street fighting pre-requisite." Tewari tweeted on Tuesday.