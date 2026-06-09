‘No intent to topple’ Vijay's govt: DMK clarifies Stalin’s ‘3 months’ remarks on TVK's coalition regime in Tamil Nadu

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday clarified its president MK Stalin's remarks about the TVK government, saying his comments that the C Jospeh Vijay-led administration might not last more than three months were not intended to suggest any attempt to topple it. The party added that former CM Stalin's remarks were taken out of context and twisted. According to the DMK, Stalin's remarks were meant to convey concern over the government's performance rather than predict its imminent collapse. (X/@mkstalin)

Senior leader and former minister Thangam Thennarasu also said, "there was no ‘intent to dissolve or topple the government’ behind Stalin's comments," the party said in a statement on X.

‘Deteriorating situation led to remarks’, says DMK The DMK explained that although Stalin had earlier said he would refrain from criticising the Vijay-led government for six months, the worsening situation in the state had made it impossible for the opposition to remain silent.

According to the DMK, Stalin's remarks were meant to convey concern over the government's performance rather than predict its imminent collapse.

The party further clarified that Stalin did not say the government "would collapse in three months," but rather that it was "heading towards a state where it may not even last three months."

"He had said, 'We will not criticise and speak about this government for up to six months.' However, seeing murders, robberies, machete attacks, drug trafficking, petrol bomb incidents, power cuts, farmers' protests and sexual violence occurring regularly, he questioned how the opposition could remain silent. In that context, he remarked that the government appeared to be moving towards a situation where its survival beyond three months itself seemed uncertain," the statement read.

“However, news is being twisted and spread as though he said the government would collapse in three months.”