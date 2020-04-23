No meat, no staff: Tunday Kababi shut in Ramzan

india

Lucknow: Lucknow’s iconic Tunday Kababi, famous across the world for its melt-in-the-mouth galaouti kababs, will be shut during the holy month of Ramzan starting this week -- perhaps for the first time in the establishment’s 115-year-old history.

The non-availability of meat because of the national lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has hit several popular restaurants in the old city; but Tunday Kababi is the most renowned of them all.

“It’s painful for me that I won’t be able to serve the rozedaars (those fasting from sunrise to sunset) and others who are fond of our cuisine during Ramzan. It is for the first time that such a thing has happened in the history of our restaurant,” said Mohammed Usman, the owner of the restaurant that was established in old Lucknow by his grandfather in 1905.

The rozedaars have to break their fast at around 7pm, depending on the setting sun, and resume it early the next morning.

Usman said that the restaurant has been unable to procure meat because the supply is yet to be restored in the city. “The local sellers are unable to supply us. On regular days, we sell kebabs prepared from around 60kg raw meat, which increases to 100kg during Ramzan. However, there is no availability at the moment,” said Usman.

There are two main branches of Tunday. The original one is in Chowk, the second main branch which is own by Mohammed Usman is in Aminabad or Nazirabad, which is the most accessible one in central Lucknow. He own one more branch in Aliganj area. Other than these, the other family members too own branches at Saharaganj Mall, Airport, Gomti Nagar and other areas. Altogether there are around 8 branches in Lucknow.

On the secret recipe, Mohammed Usman said it’s a family recipe that has around 116 spices in kababs, which results in its succulent taste. Since the business is divided, so is the recipe.

Another problem that Tunday Kababi is facing is the lack of staff, with most going back to their towns and villages in different parts of the state. “The lockdown is concluding on May 3, whereas Ramzan will last till May end. But I don’t think that the meat supply or labour issues will be resolved. So we have just decided to remain shut throughout,” Usman said.

District officials were uncertain when the sale of meat sale would be restored, and when restaurants would be allowed to operate. “We haven’t initiated any closures. The meat shops are shut since none of them procured mandatory licenses from FSDA (Food Safety and Drug Administration),” said Mukesh Meshram, Lucknow’s divisional commissioner.

Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) is the body that functions under FSSAI to keep checks over the sale of spurious or sub-standard food items. Until 2018, the licensing authority for the meat shops in Lucknow was Municipal Corporation. But in 2018, the power of issuing license was given to FSDA. District officials, however said, none of the shops so far has procured meat selling license from FSDA.

“If things improve in the future, restaurants will be allowed to open,” Meshram said.

The holy month of Ramzan, which will begin on April 25 or 26 depending on the sighting of the moon, will end on EId-ul-Fitr, which is expected to fall at the end of May.