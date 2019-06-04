‘No need to panic’, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan after a suspected case of Nipah virus

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday that the Kerala government was taking precautionary actions and closely monitoring the situation after a suspected case of Nipah virus was reported in Kochi.

“The government is closely monitoring the current situation,” Vijayan said in a Facebook post and urged everyone to follow the instructions of the Health department.

“No one needs to be afraid. Be alert. The Health department is all set to face any situation,” he added.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 01:27 IST