No new Covid-19 deaths in 7 states and UTs in last 3 weeks

India's Covid-19 situation is improving as seven states and union territories have reported no new Covid-19 death in the last three weeks, the Centre said on Tuesday. There was no Covid-19 death in Delhi on Tuesday, for the first time in 24 hours. Apart from Delhi, several other states and UTs, including the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Ladakh, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Assam, have reported no new Covid-19 deaths.

According to the health ministry, the seven states which have been maintaining zero fatality for the last three weeks are the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mizoram, Nagaland and the Lakshadweep.

"India reported only 0.5 per cent new deaths per million in the last seven days. This apart, there were 58 new cases per million populations reported in the last seven days," health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

Also read| India’s daily Covid-19 toll below 100, here’s which states are contributing most

The Centre observed in the last sero survey findings that over 70% of the population is still vulnerable to the virus and stressed that herd immunity should be achieved by vaccination. Highlighting this fact, Niti Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul urged all frontline workers to get vaccinated as he said, "Systematic scientific approach is being exercised for the adverse effects being experienced by vaccine recipients. Of the 6.3 million people vaccinated, 4,333 AEFI cases have been reported. This means, one in 1,400 had adverse effects. Vaccine hesitancy has also gone with 63 million people immunised so far.”

“The current situation of the pandemic is satisfactory. We are very happy to note that Covid-19 deaths reported are below 100 consistently. Also, no death has been reported in Delhi for the last 24 hours. This is a remarkable feat," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON