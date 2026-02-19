'No relatives here, don't want her to suffer': What ex-ISRO employee who killed wife in Bengaluru told police

A 75-year-old retired employee of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was arrested by police on Wednesday after he allegedly strangled his 71-year-old wife in their apartment on the Bengaluru’s eastern outskirts. According to the police, the man had been struggling with health issues and emotional distress. (PTI)

The man strangled his wife using a towel while she was in the kitchen, earlier, HT reported. According to the police, the man had been struggling with health issues and emotional distress.

“On Wednesday at 10 am, the man approached his wife while she was in the kitchen and strangled her using a towel,” said Ramesh Banoth, Joint Commissioner of Police for the East Division, addressing reporters.

What retired ISRO employee told police? Preliminary investigations suggest the accused was dealing with serious health problems and emotional strain. Police said he was deeply worried about who would care for his wife if he died.

During initial questioning, he reportedly told police: “If I die, who will take care of her? We have no relatives here. I did not want her to suffer alone.”

After the attack, the man called an acquaintance, who alerted other residents in the building. Neighbours rushed to the flat and found the woman unresponsive. A doctor residing in the same complex examined her and informed the authorities.

Avalahalli Police Station officers arrived soon after, confirmed her death, and took the retired officer into custody.

“Based on the information received, a case of murder under BNS has been registered at Avalahalli Police Station, and the accused has been taken into custody. During questioning, he did not provide coherent responses. He appears to be mentally disturbed,” Banoth said.

The couple’s daughter, who lives in the United States, has been informed of the incident.

Saidulu Adavath, Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Whitefield Division, said authorities are examining the man’s mental and medical history.

“He was reportedly undergoing treatment for depression and was distressed. He allegedly intended to take his life after the incident, which is why he attacked his wife. There appears to be no other major reason,” Adavath said.

Further investigation into the case is underway.