No respite from flood fury as toll reaches 168

The death toll in the two worst affected states of Assam and Bihar have risen to 62 and 92 respectively, bringing the flood related casualties up to 168 across the north and northeastern states.

In Assam, even as the number of flood-affected districts came down to 24 from the earlier 30, 12 more deaths were reported from Morigaon, Barpeta district, South Salmara, Dhubri and Nalbari, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said.

In Bihar, the maximum casualty was recorded in Sitamarhi, where 27 people have died during the current spell of the floods. Bagmati and Burhi Gangak rivers were in spate raising concerns about their embankments in Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga, while Madhubani was put on high alert after the Kamala Balan river began to rise.

Both Sitamarhi and Madhubani are also heritage sites, where the remains of the earliest aboriginal population known as Tharus, Bhars and Kiratas, can be found. There are also several ancient temples, dating back to the Pala dynasty, in these regions. There are also archeological digs in Darbhanga and Madhubani.

“Our main concern is the damage this flood water may cause to the heritage sites and ancient temples. Old structures are quite vulnerable to the damage and destruction caused by flood fury,” Atul Kumar, state archaeology director, said. “But the virtual status and level of damage may be estimated once the flood situation will be over,” he said.

According to latest reports, 4.4 million people are affected by floods across Assam, while 6.6 million people of 12 north Bihar districts are affected.

“Relief and rehabilitation work is underway in the state. The CM is working hard to provide maximum aid to the flood-affected people in the state,” said water resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, adding that a sum of Rs 30 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of 69,000 families hit by the floods.

In Assam, while 689 relief camps are operational, many others in far flung Chars (riverine islands) are still struggling for basic amenities. “The water is receding but the situation is still bad and over 1.1 million people are affected,” said Moferjal Sarkar, District Project Officer, ASDMA, Dhubri. “We have been receiving reports about people needing doctors and medicines in Char areas. We are planning to put more boat clinics tomorrow onwards to get to the affected people,” Sarkar said.

In Dhubri, an undertrial who escaped from judicial custody taking advantage of the floods was caught on Friday night, police officials said. According to Nirupam Hazarika, Additional Superintendent of Police, Hafizur Rehman (28) who was arrested on charges for allegedly raping a minor escaped from the Dhubri Girls College, which was notified as a temporary jail after the Dhubri Jail was submerged in the floods.

“He escaped probably by jumping through the ventilator from the second floor on July 16,” Hazarika said adding 409 inmates were moved to Dhubri Girls College on July 15 and 16.

The Chief Minister Relief Fund continued to receive contribution including from the state’s directorate of information and public relations whose officials at the headquarters in Guwahati contributed a day’s salary, according to a statement from Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s office.

Meanwhile, Kaziranga National Park, the world heritage site in central Assam recorded a fall of 142cm in the flood water levels, even as the number of casualties rose to 141. According to KNP officials, as many as 12 rhinos are among the dead, including 11 who drowned in flood waters.

(With inputs from Reena Sopam)

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 23:59 IST