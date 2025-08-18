'No way out, smoke started filling the room': Survivor recalls Delhi shop blaze that killed 4

At least four people were killed after a massive fire broke out in an electronics shop in West Delhi on Monday afternoon. As per police officials, the fire broke out at 'Mahajan Electronics' on the second floor of a four-storeyed building in Raja Garden area. Police and firefighters at the site after a fire broke out in an electronics shop, in west Delhi's Raja Garden(PTI)

"We rushed five fire tenders to the site. Dense smoke had already engulfed the floor, making it difficult for those trapped to escape. Four people were found unconscious and were immediately shifted to a hospital by CATS ambulance," a fire official told news agency PTI.

The incident also left a person injured.

Speaking to PTI, the survivor, a store staff, recalled the harrowing experience.

Survivor recalls fire, narrow escape

"It was lunchtime. We were chatting, laughing. Suddenly, we heard a crackling sound, and then the lights went out. It was a short circuit. Smoke started filling the room," recalled Sumit, with a trembling voice.

As per reports, the fire first began at the first floor. Staff on the ground and first floors managed to evacuate. However, those on the second floor found themselves trapped.

"There was no way out. The smoke was thick; we couldn't see anything. We gathered all our willpower and thankfully escaped," Sumit further told reporters.

While all five of the staff managed to escape, Sumit told PTI that the four others — identified as Aman, Payal, Ayushi and Ravi — started choking and were in critical condition by the time they were rescued and treated for injuries.

“We’ve worked here for years. We ate together, worked side by side. And now, just like that, four of them are gone,” Sumit shared further.

Locals in shock after accident

The blaze has left locals in the area in shock. "The store had close to 40 employees. We saw people running, screaming, all dishevelled,” said another staff member at the shop told PTI.

“I don’t know how some of us made it out alive. It’s fate. Unfortunately, the four of them were not as lucky," one of them said.