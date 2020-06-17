india

Prime Minister Naredra Modi on Monday said that the sacrifice made by 20 Indian Army soldiers will not go in vain and reiterated India’s policy of not provoking anyone and of peaceful coexistence, while adding that there will be no compromise with the integrity and sovereignty of the country. He added that India had demonstrated its strength whenever needed for the purpose of protecting and defending the integrity and sovereignty of the country. The PM was reacting to violent clashes between Indian Army and the Chinese army at the line of control in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on Monday night. Here are five quotes from PM Narendra Modi on the latest faceoff with China.

1. The brave sons of Mother India made the supreme sacrifice while protecting our motherland in the Galwan Valley. I salute them for their great sacrifice in their service to the Nation. I pay tributes to them with my heartfelt gratitude. In this difficult moment of grief, I express my condolences to the families of these Martyrs. Today the entire Nation is with you. The country’s sympathies are with you. This supreme sacrifice of our Martyrs will not go in vain.

2. India is culturally a peace-loving country. Our history has been that of a peace-loving country.The ideological mantra of India has been -May all beings be happy and free. In every era, we have wished for peace and welfare of the entire world and humanity.

3. We have always worked closely with our neighbours in a cooperative and friendly manner. We have always wished for their development and welfare. Whenever there have been differences of opinion, we have always tried to ensure that those differences never turned into a dispute.

4. We never provoke anyone, but we also do not compromise with the integrity and sovereignty of our country. Whenever it was needed, we have demonstrated our strength, proving our capabilities in protecting and defending the integrity and sovereignty of the country. Sacrifice and endurance are part of our national character, but at the same time bravery and valour are also equally a part of it. Whatever may be the situation and circumstances, India will firmly protect every inch of the country’s land and its self-respect.

5. I want to assure the Nation that the sacrifice made by our soldiers will not go in vain. India’s integrity and sovereignty is supreme for us, and no one can stop us from defending it. Nobody should have any iota of doubt about this. India wants peace. But on provocation, India will give a befitting reply. The country will be proud of the fact that our soldiers have been martyred while they were fighting.