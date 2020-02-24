e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Northeast Delhi clashes: MLA Gopal Rai urges people to maintain peace

Northeast Delhi clashes: MLA Gopal Rai urges people to maintain peace

Rai said that he had spoken to Delhi LG Anil Baijal and was assured that more police personnel would be deployed to bring the situation under control.

india Updated: Feb 24, 2020 16:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Vehicle which was set on fire by mobs in east Delhi’s Maujpur-Babarpur area.
Vehicle which was set on fire by mobs in east Delhi’s Maujpur-Babarpur area. (HT Photos/Anvit Srivastava)
         

Delhi minister and Babarpur MLA Gopal Rai on Monday urged the people in the area to maintain peace in the wake of clashes over the new citizenship law, saying some people were purposely trying to disturb the atmosphere.

Rai said that he had spoken to Delhi LG Anil Baijal and was assured that more police personnel would be deployed to bring the situation under control.

 

“With folded hands, I request people in Babarpur Assembly to maintain peace. Some people are purposely trying to spoil the atmosphere. I have spoken to Delhi LG and he has assured me that more policemen will be deployed to bring the situation under control,” Rai said in a tweet.

tags
top news
Cop killed, vehicles and houses set on fire by mob in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur
Cop killed, vehicles and houses set on fire by mob in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on 5-acre Ayodhya site
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on 5-acre Ayodhya site
‘Spectacular welcome, thank you’: US President at ‘Namaste Trump’ event
‘Spectacular welcome, thank you’: US President at ‘Namaste Trump’ event
‘Reliance Jio and Microsoft will form a defining partnership’: Nadella
‘Reliance Jio and Microsoft will form a defining partnership’: Nadella
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
Hyundai Creta 2020: Five reasons to buy. Five more reasons to wait
Hyundai Creta 2020: Five reasons to buy. Five more reasons to wait
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald Trump India VisitSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India TourPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

india news