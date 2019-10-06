e-paper
Northeast India likely to receive heavy rainfall today, says IMD

The weather forecast agency further predicted that Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are also likely to witness heavy downpour throughout the day.

india Updated: Oct 06, 2019 09:47 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
The weather bureau has forecast heavy rainfall in many parts of northeast India on Sunday, October 6, 2019.
The weather bureau has forecast heavy rainfall in many parts of northeast India on Sunday, October 6, 2019.(HT File / Representational Photo )
         

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday.

The weather forecast agency further predicted that Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are also likely to witness heavy downpour throughout the day.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha.

In Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, the sky will generally be cloudy, with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 21 degree Celsius and 33 degree Celsius.

In Mumbai, the sky will generally be cloudy. The region is expected to receive moderate rainfall today. The relative humidity in the area would be around 72 per cent with temperature oscillating between 24 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 09:46 IST

India News