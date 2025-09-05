Not a drop in Civil Lines: Water minister Parvesh Verma says 'wrong to say Delhi submerged'

Amid the reports of severe waterlogging and flooding, Delhi minister Parvesh Verma on Friday said that “there is not a drop of water in the Civil Lines area” to conclude that a wrong picture is being shown, even as scores of people remained affected as Yamuna water entered residential colonies. This statement by Verma comes after multiple reports showed waterlogging and flooding in several areas of Delhi(HT File Photo)

Parvesh Verma, minister of water, said it would not be right to say that the entire Delhi is submerged in the Yamuna River.

While talking to the reporters in the Civil Lines area, Parvesh Verma said that the service road along the Ring Road, which is waterlogged, is about 8 to 10 feet below the Ring Road. He also said that the water on the service road is not from the Yamuna but due to the rainfall that occurred on Thursday, and that this water is being pumped out, news agency ANI reported.

While talking about the waterlogging situation in Civil Lines, he said, “There is not a drop of water in the Civil Lines area." He said that the waterlogging being constantly shown in the media is only on the service road and the area around the temple. Claiming that there is no water in the entire other areas of Civil Lines, he said that it "would not be right to say that Delhi is submerged in the Yamuna river..."

This statement by Verma comes amid waterlogging and flooding in parts of Delhi that are close to the banks of Yamuna River, including Civil Lines, Bela Road, Monastery Market, and the Yamuna Bazar area.

Residents of Civil Lines’ Bela Road said they are reliving their 2023 horror as the entire area was seen inundated in water, similar to that in 2023, HT reported. Water was found up to 4-5 feet high, which was blocking doors and making daily life difficult.

Despite a slight decrease in the Yamuna water level on Friday morning, several areas remained flooded with Yamuna water. According to the CWC, the Yamuna’s water level slightly receded to 207.33 meters as of 7 a.m. on Friday.