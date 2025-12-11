‘Not absconders’: What Luthra brothers' lawyer told court in Goa nightclub fire case

The counsel for Luthra brothers, co-owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, told a Delhi court that the businessmen were not absconders and were ready to join the investigation in Goa nightclub fire case. Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra face charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligence.(HT Photo)

The court was hearing the anticipatory bail plea, filed by Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, who were detained earlier today in Thailand.

Arguing for the Luthra brothers, senior advocate Tanvir Ahmed Mir said that the two businessmen were not served any notice to join the probe and a warrant was issued right away, ANI reported.

"As per the FIR, the incident occurred due to negligence, and it is not homicidal. There were people all around social media, and there was a threat to the applicant's family. Two restaurants have been bulldozed without notice. I am before the court for the protection of life," Mir told the Rohini court. The court is likely to pronounce an order regarding the bail plea at 5pm.

"A man before the court is not an absconder. The perception of innocence is there under the law. The accused are not a convict, they are ready to join the investigation. No notice to join the investigation was given. A warrant was issued straight away," the counsel added.

The two Delhi-based businessmen, wanted in connection with the Goa nightclub fire that killed 25 people, were detained in Thailand on Thursday. The police said that Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra booked ticket to Phuket at 1:17 am on Sunday, barely an hour and a half before the fire started at the nightclub.

Speaking on the Luthra brothers' escape to Thailand, the counsel said that the co-owners manage 40 restaurants across the country and had gone to Phuket for an event.

"My (Luthras) managers manage 40 restaurants all over India. The men sitting in Delhi cannot be present everywhere. Luthras had an event to attend in Phuket, therefore booked a ticket. The property of the Accused is being bulldozed, there is sealing, we are seeking protection of life and liberty," the counsel said.

The Goa police, during the hearing on their bail pleas, said that the two accused had shown no cooperation during the probe and had also misled the authorities about when they left India.

"There is no cooperation on the part of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, which disentitled them for extraordinary protection by this court. They have no business in Thailand. They left the country on December 7. Though they said that they had left on the night of December 6. Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra misled the court, misled the authorities and left the country," the police told the court.