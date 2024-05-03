 Not ‘B-team’, but only party that can defeat BJP, says BSP's Akash Anand | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Not ‘B-team’, but only party that can defeat BJP, says BSP's Akash Anand

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 03, 2024 08:13 PM IST

The Mayawati-led party has ‘no reason’ to ‘help’ the BJP, he said.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national coordinator Akash Anand on Friday firmly rejected the opposition's claim of the Mayawati-led party being a “B-team” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), adding that only the BSP can “stop” the ruling party.

BSP national coordinator Akash Anand addresses a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Agra on April 11. (PTI)
BSP national coordinator Akash Anand addresses a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Agra on April 11. (PTI)

Also Read: Make Mayawati the next PM, urges Akash Anand

“It is a very good propaganda that has been run over the past few years. We have countered this on the ground. Even ‘Behen ji’ (Mayawati) is talking about this,” Anand told PTI in an exclusive interview.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The 28-year-old politician, who is the nephew and political successor of the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, stated that the BSP was not “gaining” anything from the BJP.

"So, there is no reason to help them. We field candidates after looking at the backward and the poor community people and their caste combination," he said.

Also Read: Akash Anand assails BJP over paper leaks, says it is time to teach a lesson

"If any one can stop the BJP, it is the Bahujan Samaj Party and respected Behen ji (Mayawati). There is no other political party that can stop the BJP except the BSP," Anand further stated.

The BSP national coordinator also explained why the party decided to go solo in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

“We did not gain any vote-share in the past from any alliance. Therefore, we decided to contest alone. However, if we are in a position to be in the government and serve the people meaningfully, then we will extend support to a government,” he noted.

Also Read: Growing stature of Mayawati’s nephew Akash Anand in BSP

Dharmendra Yadav, the cousin of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, is “not capable,” Anand asserted.

"We feel that the candidates that we have fielded, will be apt to work in that particular constituency. We are not concerned about who is contesting, be it Dharmendra Yadav or anyone. We think he is not capable, that is why we have fielded a solid candidate from there," the young leader said, when asked about the BSP fielding the highest number of Muslim candidates in Uttar Pradesh.

 

 

 

 

 

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Not ‘B-team’, but only party that can defeat BJP, says BSP's Akash Anand
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On