‘Not going to be scared’: Congress chief Kharge says on ED chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi

ByHT News Desk
Apr 19, 2025 06:14 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate filed the chargesheet in the National Herald money laundering case, naming Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as accused number 1 and 2.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday hit out at the central government, saying the Enforcement Directorate chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case would not intimidate the party.

Congress Party President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during All India Congress Committee's national convention in Ahmedabad.(AP FILE)
Congress Party President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during All India Congress Committee's national convention in Ahmedabad.(AP FILE)

“We are not going to be scared. The naming of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the ED chargesheet, along with the attachment of National Herald properties, is all driven by vendetta,” Kharge said during a meeting with the party’s general secretaries.

He said that it cannot be a mere coincidence that the ED action came immediately after the AICC session held in Ahmedabad

The Enforcement Directorate filed the chargesheet in the National Herald money laundering case, naming Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as accused number 1 and 2.

The chargesheet, submitted on April 9, was reviewed by Special Judge Vishal Gogne, who scheduled the matter for further proceedings on April 25, 2025, to consider cognisance.

The chargesheet also names Congress leader Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey as accused.

Kharge also said that the government and BJP leaders spread rumours about the Waqf issue, and the party must expose their conspiracy.

He added that the Supreme Court gave importance to the points raised by Congress and other opposition parties regarding the Waqf issue.

Govt, BJP spread rumours on Waqf issue

“The government and BJP leaders left no stone unturned in spreading rumours on the Waqf issue. We must go among the people and expose BJP's conspiracy. The Supreme Court has given importance to the points raised by Congress and other opposition parties on the Waqf issue. Congress brought together the entire opposition against the Waqf Bill. All INDIA bloc constituents supported us,” PTI quoted Kharge as saying.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court took note of the Centre's assurances to protect the status of all waqf properties, including waqf-by-user properties, that have been declared through notification or registration.

The Centre also assured that no non-Muslims would be appointed to the Waqf Council or boards until the next hearing in the first week of May.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
