Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Not paying attention mess’: Ajit Pawar slams authorities over lack of cleanliness in Jalna

PTI |
Jan 21, 2025 03:01 PM IST

Speaking at the inauguration of a private hospital on Monday, Pawar expressed his displeasure over the unkempt state of the city.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has slammed the local administration in Jalna, pulling up officials for lack of cleanliness in the city.

New Delhi, Nov 28 (ANI): NCP chief Ajit Pawar addresses the party workers during a felicitation programme, at the NCP office in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/Amit Sharma)(Amit Sharma)
New Delhi, Nov 28 (ANI): NCP chief Ajit Pawar addresses the party workers during a felicitation programme, at the NCP office in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/Amit Sharma)(Amit Sharma)

Speaking at the inauguration of a private hospital on Monday, Pawar expressed his displeasure over the unkempt state of the city, pointing out that there were heaps of garbage in public spaces.

"I was horrified to see the condition of the city. Why are public representatives not paying attention to this mess? What are you doing? Do you not see this?" Pawar questioned while addressing the gathering.

He said the state government had conducted a 100-day cleanliness drive, but its impact was not visible in Jalna.

Pawar said Maharashtra generates 7 lakh crore in revenue annually, of which 3.5 lakh crore is spent on the salaries and pensions of government employees.

"Why are these officials not being held accountable for maintaining cleanliness?" Pawar asked.

He also mentioned his visit to the residence of MLA Arjun Khotkar, noting that the surrounding area was clean.

"If their residences can be clean, who is responsible for ensuring the rest of the city is clean?" he asked pointedly.

Pawar said he pulled up the district collector over the lack of cleanliness at the collectorate.

The deputy chief minister also raised concerns about pollution caused by factories in the area and criticised the Pollution Control Board for its inaction.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On