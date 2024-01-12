‘Not received any invitation, get me courier receipt’: Akhilesh Yadav on Ayodhya pran-pratishtha invite

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday claimed he has not received any invitation for the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav(ANI)

While speaking to the reporters during the event organised in the party's Lucknow office on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, he said he came to know that some invite was sent through a courier, which has not been received yet.

He further claimed that those who said that they had sent the invitation should courier the receipt so that it could be tracked.

"Do not insult us in the name of Lord Ram. Someone said I got the invitation. Then truth surfaced that it was no invite. It was some invite sent through a courier service, which has not reached yet. Then before reaching here I checked if any courier reached and also asked people at the party office if there was a courier. Those who claim that the courier was sent then please get us the courier service receipt so that we may track it," Yadav said.

While taking a dig at the BJP, he said that the saffron party is dividing the society. "The path chosen by BJP today is to divide the society. BJP's path is neither of tolerance nor of universal acceptance. Today when we are remembering Swami Vivekananda, we should resolve to follow the path shown by Swami Vivekananda," Yadav added.

Earlier this week, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief Alok Kumar claimed that the organistaion has sent the pran-prathistha ceremony invitation to the SP chief. “Invitation has been sent to him...let’s see if Lord Ram calls him," he said.

Yadav has made several claims about the invitation. Earlier, he said that he accepts the invitation only from those he knows. Before that, he had said that if he got an invitation, then he would go.

“This is God’s programme, and the chief minister can’t be bigger than the God. Whomsoever God calls, will run to God. If God calls me, I will go," he said.

Meanwhile, the preparations are in full swing for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on January 22.

The Ram Mandir, constructed in the traditional Nagara style, is a three-storied shrine, measuring 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. It has a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. It features five Mandaps (halls) -- Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prarthna and Kirtan Mandap.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. He will perform the rituals in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple at around 12.15 pm.