Home / India News / Nothing should threaten safety, dignity of bank employees: Nirmala Sitharaman on banker assault

Nothing should threaten safety, dignity of bank employees: Nirmala Sitharaman on banker assault

Taking to twitter, Nirmala Sitharaman said her office has spoken to Commissioner of Police, Surat City, R B Brahmbhatt, who has assured her that the accused constable shall be suspended immediately.

india Updated: Jun 24, 2020 14:17 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
“Will be closely following this matter. Wish to assure that the safety of all members of staff in banks is of importance for us. Amid challenges, banks are extending all services to our people. Nothing should threaten their safety and dignity,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.
"Will be closely following this matter. Wish to assure that the safety of all members of staff in banks is of importance for us. Amid challenges, banks are extending all services to our people. Nothing should threaten their safety and dignity," Nirmala Sitharaman said. (PTI)
         

A day after an assault on a female staff within bank premises in Surat, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said nothing should threaten the safety and dignity of bank employees and that she will closely follow the matter.

Taking to twitter, Sitharaman said her office has spoken to Commissioner of Police, Surat City, R B Brahmbhatt, who has assured her that the accused constable shall be suspended immediately.

A short video went viral on Twitter on Tuesday which showed a person manhandling a female banker, following which #ShameSuratPolice started trending on the social media platform.

“Will be closely following this matter. Wish to assure that the safety of all members of staff in banks is of importance for us. Amid challenges, banks are extending all services to our people. Nothing should threaten their safety and dignity,” Sitharaman said.

She further said that she has spoken to Surat Collector Dhaval Patel on the incident. “Although currently on leave, he assured me that timely action will be taken on the FIR filed late night,” she said. “My office spoke to the Commissioner of Police... He has assured us that he himself will visit the branch and assure the staff of their safety. Also he assured that the accused constable shall be suspended immediately,” Sitharaman added.

