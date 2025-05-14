Notices to Amazon India, Flipkart for selling Pakistan flag, related merchandis

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued stern notices to several major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon India and Flipkart, demanding the immediate removal of merchandise featuring the Pakistani national flag. The directive, announced by Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday, also targets niche platforms such as Ubuy India, Etsy, The Flag Company, and The Flag Corporation. Amazon India and Flipkart are among the e-commerce platforms that have been issued notices.

In a social media post, Minister Joshi emphasized that "such insensitivity will not be tolerated," referring to the availability of Pakistani flags and related merchandise on Indian digital storefronts. He added that the companies have been directed to take swift action and ensure full compliance with national regulations.

"The CCPA has issued notices to @amazonIN, @Flipkart, @UbuyIndia, @Etsy, The Flag Company and The Flag Corporation over the sale of Pakistani flags and related merchandise. Such insensitivity will not be tolerated," he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter)

"E-commerce platforms are hereby directed to immediately remove all such content and adhere to National laws," he added.

The post did not specify which laws were being contravened, but the minister made it clear that selling items bearing the flag of a nation with which India shares a strained relationship—particularly in light of recent events—was unacceptable.

The development follows heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir earlier this month, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals. The incident has reignited public and political outrage, further straining bilateral ties.

After more than three days of intense cross-border conflict, India and Pakistan reached an "understanding" on Saturday to immediately halt all military actions by land, air, and sea. The ceasefire—initially announced by U.S. President Donald Trump—was quickly breached when Pakistani drones were intercepted over Jammu, Srinagar, Punjab, and Rajasthan just hours later.

The escalation began when Islamabad launched drones and missiles toward Indian territory in retaliation for Operation Sindoor, a military offensive carried out by New Delhi on May 7 targeting nine terror-related sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians were killed. Investigations linked the attackers to Pakistan-based militant groups.