Now, AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for this week

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday for remaining days of the week for his “unruly behaviour” in the House. Deputy chairman Harivansh invoked Rule 256 and named Singh for tearing papers and throwing it at the Chair on Tuesday, saying his action was in utter disregard of rules and the authority of the Chair.

Union minister V Muraleedharan moved a motion to suspend Singh from the House for the remainder of the week, which was adopted by voice vote even as opposition members uproar continued in the well of the house. Soon after the motion was adopted, the deputy chairman asked the AAP MP to leave the House.

The suspension comes a day after 19 opposition MPs were suspended for their unruly behaviour in the House. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that the opposition the speaker and chairman of respective Houses to rescind the suspension of the members who raised their voices against the price rise.

“The issues that we have been raising since the last 7 days regarding inflation and imposition of GST on essential commodities, today on the eighth day also we will raise our voice regarding the same. Common people are worried about this. We are also raising our voices continuously, but the government is not ready for discussion," ANI quoted Kharge as saying.

"I personally met the chairman and said that you allow the discussion and tell the date and time, we will be ready for discussion, but the government is not ready to accept it. We will submit a request to Speaker and the Chairman to rescind the suspension of the members who raised their voices against the price rise,” he added.

