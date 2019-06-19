Now, an app to guide you to Yoga Day events near you

The ministry of Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) is ready with an updated version of its mobile application, Yoga Locator2019, which provides relevant information on yoga centres, practitioners and events near you.

“It is an upgraded version that people will get to use this year, and is divided in three specific categories for the convenience of people. First category is to look for individual yoga practitioners, second is free yoga programmes nearby and the third category is for locating institutions that offer yoga close to your localtion,” says Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, secretary, Ayush.

The information provided through the application will be certified by the experts under the Ayush ministry.

“We are attaching the participants with the yoga certification board to keep track of the quality of facilities on offer. And it is not meant just for the consumption of Indians but also people in other countries,” he says.

The Bhuvan app is also ready in its new avatar and can be used to report a detailed information of location, participants, organizers, instructors and volunteer of Yoga event celebrated on the International Day of Yoga 2019.

“This app that we have developed with the help of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is meant to provide accurate magnitude of participation on the day of the main event. The app will help in mapping all the areas where people participated in large numbers and will provide a sort of heat map,” said Kotecha.

The mapping will happen in real time as it will provide geo time location and documentation.

The ministry has also been reaching out to village pradhans to ensure an event organized at the village level.

“We have been in touch with the gram pradhans and provided them information and training on common yoga protocol, standard operating procedures, especially to go with this year’s theme that is yoga for heart health,” says Kotecha.

Globally, at least 180 countries have confirmed participation for the day. Popular locations such as Eiffel Tower in France, Times Square in the US and Sydney Harbour in Australia will serve as the venue.

The main event in India, to be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be held in Ranchi’s Prabhat Tara Ground. As many as 30,000 people are expected to be a part of the event on June 21.

