Now, Kadapa MP’s father seeks bail in Vivekananda Reddy murder case

A day after the Telangana high court granted conditional anticipatory bail to YSR Congress party MP from Kadapa Y S Avinash Reddy, his father Y S Bhaskar Reddy, too, filed a petition in a local court in Hyderabad on Thursday, seeking bail in a case related to the murder of former Andhra Pradesh minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy, people familiar with the matter said.

In a petition filed before the special court for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases, Bhaskar Reddy requested that he be granted bail on health grounds, as he had been suffering from heart ailments and hypotension.

The court is expected to take up the hearing on his bail petition on Friday.

Bhaskar Reddy, who was arrested by the CBI authorities from his residence at Pulivendula in Kadapa town on April 16, had been lodged in Chanchalguda jail on judicial remand. On May 26, he fell sick due to a sudden drop in blood pressure.

After being examined at Osmania General Hospital initially, he was later shifted to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) for specialised treatment for heart ailments. He is presently undergoing treatment at the NIMS.

The CBI, while seeking judicial remand for Bhaskar Reddy on April 16, told the court that he had been influencing key witnesses in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case and trying to mislead the case.

The Central agency alleged that Bhaskar Reddy, along with his son Avinash Reddy, had played a key role in conspiring for the murder of Vivekananda Reddy. The MP’s father also tried to destroy the evidence after the murder, the CBI said.

Meanwhile, a police official familiar with the development said the CBI was contemplating moving the Supreme Court challenging the Telangana high court’s order granting anticipatory bail to Avinash Reddy.

The high court found fault with the CBI for not being able to produce enough evidence to prove the interference of Avinash Reddy in the investigation and that he was involved in tampering of evidence and threatening the witnesses, except the allegation that he had tried to destroy scene of offence.

“The gravity of accusation (against the MP) has not yet been clearly brought on record by the CBI so far. No direct evidence is available against him to prove his participation in larger conspiracy,” the judge said.

