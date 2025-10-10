NPP supports Manipur’s territorial integrity, says Meghalaya’s Conrad Sangma

IMPHAL: Meghalaya chief minister and National People’s Party president Conrad K Sangma on Friday said that his party supported Manipur’s territorial integrity and did not favour separate administration for Kukis and bifurcation of the ethnic strife-torn state. Conrad Sangma said the aim of his visit to Manipur was to engage with various stakeholders

“We are not here to compromise on Manipur’s territorial integrity. Discussions can always be held on how administrative structures can function within the state, but completely bifurcating Manipur is not our stand,” Sangma told reporters in Imphal after meeting civil society bodies of Meitei, Kuki-Zo and Naga communities in Manipur.

Sangma also reiterated his party’s commitment to inclusive dialogue among the communities for the restoration of peace in the state that has been affected by ethnic violence since May 2023.

Sangma said the aim of his visit to Manipur was to engage with various stakeholders, including civil society groups, to seek suggestions to explore a roadmap to peace and to understand the ground reality.

He appealed to all communities in Manipur, which has been under President’s Rule since February 13 this year, to come together and engage in dialogue, underlining that rigidly sticking to their positions would only prolong the suffering of the people.

“If we keep sticking to positions and not focusing on issues, we will not get anywhere. Dialogue and understanding are key to moving forward,” he said.

Sangma said that the NPP, which has representation in both hills (dominated by Kuki-Zo and Naga communities) and valley regions (where the Meiteis are in a majority) of Manipur, holds a unique position to “act as a bridge” between communities. “Our priority is to rebuild confidence, restore communication, and ensure that Manipur’s unity and integrity remain intact,” he added.

Responding to the issue on Free Movement regime (FMR) and border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border, NPP chief said the government should take necessary steps by holding consultative meetings with the stakeholders. He also urged the Centre not to take any hasty decision in this connection that would lead to escalation of the situation.

“While national security is important, cultural and historical factors must also be considered. There is always a way forward when dialogue is open,” he said, drawing parallels with how the Centre previously addressed the concerns of northeastern states during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

On rebuilding peace and normalcy in Manipur, he said the government needed to rebuild public trust.

Puyam Rakesh, a member of the Federation of Civil Society, a Meitei organisation, said they placed several demands regarding the restoration of peace in Manipur and also discussed a road map to peace.

The NPP chief along with some of its six legislators in Manipur also met civil society groups of Naga and Kuki-Zo communities in Senapati and Kangpokpi districts, respectively, before he headed to Dimapur, Nagaland.

Naga People’s Organisation (NPO) president Kuba Peter, who met Sangma, said the NPP chief’s Manipur visit aimed at restoring peace and normalcy in the state. “We support his visit and we urged him to press the central leaders to speed up the peace-building process in Manipur,” said Peter.

Representatives of the Committee on Tribal Unity urged Sangma to impress upon the central government to resettle displaced Kuki-Zo villagers with adequate provision of essential commodities. They also asked him to press for a political solution for the Kuki-Zo communities through constitutional protections under Article 230A (Union Territory with legislature) for long-term stability in the North East region.