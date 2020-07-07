NSA Doval monitoring Indo-China border situation, stand-off to be resolved soon: Report

india

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 01:47 IST

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is monitoring the India and China border situation continuously with the Indian Army and the standoff between the troops of two countries is expected to be resolved amicably soon, government sources said.

The Special Representatives of India and China on the Boundary Question-- Ajit Doval and Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi--- had a ‘frank and in-depth exchange’ during a telephone conversation on Sunday during which they agreed that both sides should complete the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC expeditiously, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The government sources said that Doval talked to Chinese counterpart make the Chinese agree to begin the process of disengagement.

The sources said that the Chinese have started to withdraw their troops and tents in Galwan by two kilometres and in next few days, disengagement process will begin in other friction points including PP-14, PP-15, Hot Springs and Finger area.

“NSA Ajit Doval talked to his Chinese counterpart for two hours yesterday to make the Chinese agree to begin the process of disengagement. The NSA is monitoring the situation continuously with the Indian Army and the matter is expected to be resolved amicably soon,” the sources said.

Ministry of External Affairs said that Doval and Wang, during the talks, have agreed that it was necessary to ensure at the earliest the complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquillity.

Meanwhile, Indian Army sources said that mutual disengagement between India and China has started at friction points along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh sector.

The Chinese Army has moved back tents, vehicles and troops by 1-2 kilometres from locations where disengagement was agreed upon at Corps Commander-level talks, Indian Army sources said on Monday.

India has also moved 1-2 Km from the location. Chinese heavy armoured vehicles are still present in the depth areas in the Galwan river area.