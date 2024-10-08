Nuh riots accused scores biggest win in Haryana assembly election; lowest margin of 32 votes is…

The Haryana election results were dramatic on several fronts. Political pundits were left embarrassed for missing the ground reality and exit polls failed miserably. The results also brought some striking outcomes. Congress' candidate from Ferozepur Jhirka winning by nearly 1 lakh votes, while Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from Uchana Kalan clinched victory by a slim margin of just over 30 votes. Congress's Mamman Khan (left) won Ferozepur Jhirka by a record margin of 98,441 votes. Devender Chatar Bhuj Attri won Haryana's Uchana Kalan seat by just 32 votes.

Who won with highest vote margin in Haryana?

Congress leader Mamman Khan won the Ferozepur Jhirka seat with a record margin of 98,441 votes. Khan secured 1,30,497 votes, while his nearest rival, BJP's Naseem Ahmed, trailed far behind with only 32,056 votes.

Khan, who had Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 (UAPA) charges filed against him by Haryana Police in connection to the 2023 Nuh violence case, surpassed the victory margin of former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who won Garhi Sampla by 71,465 votes.

Khan was arrested last year and subsequently released on bail.

Who won with lowest margin in Haryana?

BJP candidate Devender Chatar Bhuj Attri won the Uchana Kalan seat in Haryana by the narrowest margin of just 32 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Attri defeated Congress candidate Brijendra Singh, a former IAS officer and son of ex-union minister Birender Singh. Attri secured 48,968 votes, while Singh polled 48,936 votes.

Outgoing MLA and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala finished in fifth place with 7,950 votes.

What is the final tally in Haryana?

In the final tally for the Haryana assembly elections, the BJP secured a majority with 48 seats, crossing the required mark of 46. Congress won 37 seats. INLD claimed 2 seats, while 3 independent candidates emerged victorious.