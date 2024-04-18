 Number Theory: A portrait of India's 18 million 1st-time voters | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Number Theory: A portrait of India's 18 million 1st-time voters

ByAbhishek Jha
Apr 18, 2024 08:31 AM IST

This is the 2nd of a two-part data journalism series about characteristics of India’s voters. The 1st looked at difference between 2024 voters & other LS polls.

18.2 million voters will exercise their franchise for the first time in the 2024 general elections according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). What do these voters do? How do they compare with their peers in the 2019 elections?

Some first-time voters from Chandigarh pose after the recent mayoral elections. (HT Photo)
Some first-time voters from Chandigarh pose after the recent mayoral elections. (HT Photo)
