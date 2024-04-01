Number Theory: BJP’s big gamble on the JD (U) in Bihar

Bihar sends 40 MPs to the Lok Sabha. The political contest in the state is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the INDIA bloc, led in Bihar by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The NDA swept the polls in the state in 2019 winning 39 out of the 40 parliamentary constituencies (PCs) in the state. Will 2024 throw up a similar result in Bihar?

Will the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U)’s repeated somersaults have an impact on the electoral outcome in Bihar?(PTI)