Number Theory: Dim picture of India’s demographic dividend

Around 10% of India’s 1.4 billion strong population is believed to be in the 14-18 year age-group. While we do not have the updated census numbers, government surveys such as the Periodic Labour Force Survey suggest that 75% of these 14-18 year olds live in rural areas. The fortunes of these young people will have a large bearing on not just their own but also India’s economic progress. The prospects of this cohort, if the second Beyond Basics Annual Status of Education Report are to be believed, should be a matter of great concern. Here are five charts which summarise what is wrong with the education of 14-18 year olds in India’s rural hinterland.

The findings indicate that schools are not of much help in educating students about really promising avenues of work or career building.(Reuters)