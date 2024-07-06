Nursery teacher held for assaulting 3-year-old

A 55-year-old nursery school teacher has been booked under the Pocso Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl in Anwar Layout, Venkateswarapura, a senior police officer said. The teacher has been working in the nursery school for seven years and has no prior criminal background (File photo)

The officer said the complaint was filed by the parents of the minor on Thursday against one of the teachers of her school. The complaint stated: “Our daughter is a student of a private nursery school in Anwar Layout, Venkateswarapura. She started attending school on June 6. After 10 days, she began refusing to go to school. When we asked what was wrong, she complained of pain in her private parts. Later, she told them about the teacher’s actions.”

It further stated that the parents immediately took the minor to a nearby hospital for medical attention and then reported the matter to the authorities. The victim revealed that she referred to her alleged accused as ‘Ma’am,’ as she did not know her name, the officer said.

Kadugondanahalli police inspector Rahim Patel said: “Following the complaint of the parents, we booked the 55-year-old teacher under Pocso Act. The teacher has been working in the nursery school for seven years and has no prior criminal background. We are investigating the case and have obtained a medical report from the doctors. The child is now okay.”